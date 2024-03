PISMO BEACH, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (SLO FD) responded to a vehicle fire near Price Street and Hinds Ave. in Pismo Beach Thursday.

SLO FD reported no injuries and no extension to other buildings in the area but is still identifying the cause of the incident.

The initial call time for the incident came at 2:28 p.m. according to SLO FD.

More information on this story will be provided as it becomes available.