Camino Cielo to begin controlled burn next week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (SBC APCD) announced that a controlled burn will begin next week at La Cumbre Peak in Camino Cielo.

Two to five acres of brush and excess surface fuels will be burnt off from March 26-29 should weather conditions allow.

Spring reminders will be sent each week of the season when these controlled events to prevent wildfire risk will occur.

Smoke will be directed away from populated areas to limit damage to air quality as much as possible.

For more information on statewide controlled burns, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website.