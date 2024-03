SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – First responders tended to a wildfire early Wednesday morning north of Mustang 2 on Santa Rosa Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD).

SLOPD reported that San Luis Obispo Fire Department (SLOFD) responded to the incident and quickly knocked down the flames.

No injuries were reported and the cause for the fire is still under investigation, stated the SLOFD.