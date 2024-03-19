Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Nipomo

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters arrived on the scene of a structure fire near the 300 block of Avenida De Amigos in Nipomo Tuesday afternoon.

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (SLOCFD) explained there was smoke in the residence but no flames were seen with the cause for the incident still under investigation.

No injuries or exposure to the flames was reported, according to the SLOCFD.

All residents evacuated the structure and the fire was quickly contained, stated the SLOCFD.

More information on this story will be provided as it becomes available.

