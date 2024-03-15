Skip to Content
Fire

First responders tend to vegetation fire in Lompoc

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
Published 2:30 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – First responders are currently responding to a vegetation fire at Rucker Road and Calle Lindero near the Vandenburg Village in Lompoc.

Flames were estimated at two acres in brush with a slow rate of spread and no homes were threatened according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department also states that power lines are down in the area with the fire's cause under investigation.

Forward progress was stopped at 3:56 p.m. according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire clean up is beginning and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Fire
KEYT
lompoc
Santa Barbara
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content