First responders tend to vegetation fire in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – First responders are currently responding to a vegetation fire at Rucker Road and Calle Lindero near the Vandenburg Village in Lompoc.

Flames were estimated at two acres in brush with a slow rate of spread and no homes were threatened according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Vegetation Fire: Rucker Rd and Calle Lindero, Vandenberg Village. Estimated at 2 acres, slow rate of spread, in brush, no homes threatened. Power lines down in the area. Cause under investigation. CT 1:42pm pic.twitter.com/YriSwt1JOd — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) March 15, 2024

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department also states that power lines are down in the area with the fire's cause under investigation.

Forward progress was stopped at 3:56 p.m. according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire clean up is beginning and we will update this story as more information becomes available.