Firefighters knock down strip mall fire in Ventura on Thursday night

Ventura City Fire Department
VENTURA, Calif. – Multiple units arrived at the scene of a strip mall fire Thursday evening, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

Personnel from the Ventura County Fire Department explained they were joined by the Oxnard Fire Department and Ventura Police Department. All units found heavy smoke outside of a building at the 7000 block of Telegraph Road.

The Ventura City Fire Department noted a second smoke alarm was requested due to the nature of the flames and smoke.

Firefighters entered the building and prevented the fire from spreading to other occupied buildings and reported no victims, stated the Ventura City Fire Department.

Fire personnel extinguished the flames about a half hour after the initial emergency call, explained the Ventura City Fire Department.

KEYT
