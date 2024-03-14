First responders knock down garage fire in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Evert Court Wednesday evening, according to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to see the garage fully engulfed in flames, but crews were able to prevent the flames from reaching any rooms above the garage.

Fire personnel reported no injuries and no residents in the house when the fire occurred.

Both CAL Fire/SLO County and Atascadero Fire immediately assisted with the incident, according to Paso Robles Fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.