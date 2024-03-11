San Luis Obispo County to conduct controlled burns in three locations the week of March 11

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif – Cal Fire announced Friday that controlled burning will take place in three separate locations across San Luis Obispo County this week.

Burnings in Cambria, San Luis Obispo and Yaro will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m for the week.

Cambria's controlled fire will take happen near Burton and the 1 Highway, San Luis Obispo's will occur near Reservoir Canyon and the 101 Highway and Yaro's will take place north of Pozo and west of Santa Margarita.

Dead tree branches and French broom brush will be compiled into 50 sections for each city to burn in an effort to prevent wildfires.

Weather conditions such as wind may reschedule burn days and the local community should be cautious of such due to smoky air from the events regardless of scheduling.

For more information about air quality on a specific burn day visit the Air Pollution Control District of San Luis Obispo.