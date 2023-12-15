Controlled burn of 49 acres taking place Sunday on Figueroa Mountain Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Air Pollution Control District and local county fire departments will be conducting a controlled burn of about 49 acres at Figueroa Mountain Road on Sunday.

The APCD provided the following information:

WHAT: Prescribed burn of approximately 49 acres of sage scrub and Oak woodland. This is to complete the Spaulding / Midland prescribed burn that was started in October.

WHEN: December 17, depending on conditions. This burn will occur over 1 day.

WHERE: Midland School, 5100 Figueroa Mountain Road.

WHY: This burn is Vegetation Management broadcast burn to achieve strategic wildland fuel reduction in effort to reduce the risk of wildfire for the residential communities of Woodstock Ranch, Oak Trail Estates, and Midland School. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are favorable for burning safely and directing smoke away from population centers. However, nearby residents should prepare for the potential for residual smoke in the evening hours and into the morning on the following day.

WHO: This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.

HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns due to reduced visibility.

This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.