Smoky skies caused by distant wildfires impacting Central Coast air quality

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – For a second straight day, gray smoky skies are hovering over much of the Central Coast on Thursday.

Wildfires burning in Northern California and Oregon, combined with meteorological conditions, are pushing smoke hundreds of miles south across much of California, including the Central Coast.

The conditions have caused both the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District to warn residents about the potential hazards associated with smoky skies.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued an Air Quality Alert on Monday and willl remain in effect until conditions improve.

As of late Thursday morning, Northern Santa Barbara County is being impacted the most by the smoke with measurements for air quality indicating unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups, which are classified as people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers.

In San Luis Obispo County, Nipomo and the Nipomo Mesa are also experiencing unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

Both Air Districts recommend that if anyone smells smoke or see ash, they souyld take precautions, and use common sense to reduce exposure to smoke.

While it is currently unknown exactly how long smoke will remain in the air, it is expected to last at least a couple of more days into the weekend.

