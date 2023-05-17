Hancock College holds firefighting academy graduation featuring dynamic live demonstration

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College held a graduation ceremony on Wednesday morning for the latest round of cadets from its respected firefighter academy.

The ceremony by took place at the school's Public Safety Training Complex (PSTC) at Hancock College's Lompoc Valley Center.

During the two-hour event, the 23 graduating cadets from Battalion 151 performed a dynamic live demonstration of their firefighting skills in front of audience members.

The graduation ceremony marked the completion of a rigorous evaluation for the cadets, which included more than 600 hours of classroom and skills training.

Each of the graduates have met and exceeded the state and national certification training standards for Firefighter I Certification.