Firefighters burn down old homes in Nipomo during live structure fire training

NIPOMO, Calif. -- CAL FIRE/San Luis Obispo County is holding a series of live fire drills in five old homes in Nipomo, which will all be burned down as part of the instructional training.

The homes have been donated to the department by the landowners for the training opportunity, which will take place around the neighborhood of 1121 Division Street.

Once the homes are destroyed, the landowners who are speaking with the county to potentially develop the property into future workforce housing.

Leading up to the live training on Thursday, CAL FIRE has been preparing the homes for the past few days.

CAL FIRE said in a release the training in a controlled environment will provide firefighters with the opportunity to practice techniques and procedures for aggressively combating residential structure fires.

The department said anyone living in the area who smells smoke during the drills are encouraged to take necessary precautions o ensure their own health and safety during the live fire training.