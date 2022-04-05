Hot weather this week raising concerns about fire danger

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Unseasonably hot weather in the forecast for this week is raising concerns about increasing fire danger in all parts of the Central Coast.

With temperatures expected to soar close to 90 degrees, the U.S. National Weather Service has put a heat advisory in place from noon Wednesday until 6 p.m. Friday.

The affected areas include San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The extreme heat, combined with the extended drought conditions, is impacting the chance of wildfire in all three local counties.

The official fire danger status is currently listed as high, indicating that dead fuels will ignite readily and fires will start easily from most causes.

News Channel will have more on this week's increased fire danger today on our live newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.