Planned burns scheduled this week in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The United States Forest Service is conducting planned burns at Figueroa Mountain this week as well as at campgrounds, trailheads and fire stations on forest lands.

About 100 acres of slash from dead trees and brush will be burned.

The burns start this week and are scheduled through the spring. They are all dependent on weather conditions, officials said.

If you see or smell smoke, take precautions and limit your outdoor activities.

