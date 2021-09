Fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria firefighters responded to a fully burned truck trailer Friday morning.

Bystanders reported seeing smoke and flames around 10:25 a.m. on the 700 block of Hanson Way.

(Photo: Courtesy Photo)

Crews initially reported this as a brush fire, but after arriving found the fire was burning on a trailer with no tractor attached.

The fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.