Multiple RVs destroyed in fire at Paso Robles dealership

Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles firefighters announced that multiple recreational vehicles (or RVs) were destroyed and damaged at a commercial sales and service location within the city.

Crews responded to reports of a commercial structure fire around 10:25 p.m. Saturday night.

After arriving at a Chevrolet dealership on the 2500 block of Theatre Drive, firefighters found multiple RVs burning in a rapidly spreading fire.

Crews worked quickly to prevent the fire from extending into nearby buildings.

By the time the fire was extinguished, firefighters found three RVs completely destroyed and five RVs with minor damage.

Crews said a total of $100,000 in RVs was destroyed while an estimated $1 million was saved.

A total of 16 firefighters worked on this incident, including assistance from CAL FIRE crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.