Crews knock down homeless camp fire near Highway 101 in Ventura

Fire

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura City firefighters knocked down a brush fire that started in a homeless camp near Highway 101 on Friday.

The fire was reported around 12:42 p.m. off the southbound side of the freeway in the area of Peninsula Street and Harbor Boulevard.

Crews said when they arrived they found a growing fire in a brush-filled encampment area. Access to the fire was best made from the freeway south of Seaward Avenue.

Firefighters said they made an aggressive attack to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby eucalyptus windrow.

The fire was successfully contained and completely extinguished within an hour.

California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene to provide traffic control during the incident.

City Fire investigators determined the brush fire was an unattended cooking fire in the encampment.

No injuries were reported.