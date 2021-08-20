Brush fire breaks out near San Luis Obispo with potential for 5 acres

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County and City firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out west of the city Friday evening.

The fire is located on the 1500 block of Froom Ranch Way in the area of Los Osos Valley Road and Highway 101.

CHP officers said light smoke could be seen by residents in the Los Osos Valley Road and Avila Beach areas.

The fire is about one-eighth to one-fourth of an acre in size with the potential to grow up to five acres.

No structures are currently threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.