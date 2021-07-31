Car fire spreads to brush off HWY 101 near Los Alamos

Fire

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire that was started when a car went up in smoke off Highway 101 near Los Alamos.

It happened around 1:32 p.m. Saturday on the northbound side of the freeway.

California Highway Patrol reported that a vehicle pulled over to the right-hand side and had heavy smoke coming from it.

A short time later, crews said nearby brush was also catching fire.

The brush fire spread to about half an acre in size before SB County firefighters were able to knock it down.

Fortunately, no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Some lanes of the freeway were temporarily blocked during the incident, however, all lanes were cleared by 3 p.m.

The exact cause of the car fire is under investigation.