Two brush fires extinguished in Paso Robles riverbed within 24 hours

Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles firefighters said they extinguished two brush fires that popped up in the Salinas riverbed over the last 24 hours.

The first fire was reported on Friday around 6:21 p.m. Crews found it off Navajo Avenue burning in a 10-by-10-foot area. They said it was quickly extinguished.

The second fire occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, around 12:53 a.m. This fire was found near the northbound side of Highway 101 just south of Highway 46.

Three engines responded from Paso Robles along with assistance from CAL FIRE. One lane of Highway 101 was temporarily closed so firefighters could safely access to the burn.

Crews said the fire was mapped at .20 acres and was fully extinguished within the hour.

The second fire was determined by investigators to have been human caused.