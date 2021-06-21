Firefighters put out man-made fire in Salinas Riverbed

Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A fire that broke out in the Salinas Riverbed Sunday afternoon was human-caused, the Paso Robles Fire Department said Monday.

At around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the area of 3200 Sulphur Springs Road for a spot fire burning in the riverbed.

First crews found a 50-square-foot fire burning in vegetation and garbage from a homeless encampment.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in about 15 minutes and the fire was fully extinguished within the following hour.

Two fire engines, a water tender, a fire dozer and a handcrew responded from the Paso Robles Fire Department. A Cal Fire aircraft also assisted in the call.

The cause of the fire was determined to be human-caused, according to Jay Enns, Paso Robles Battalion Chief.