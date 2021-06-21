Firefighters stop forward progress of fire burning near Lompoc

Fire

LOMPOC, Calif. - Forward progress of a fire burning along Highway 1 near Lompoc was stopped Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. on Highway 1 about ten miles south of Lompoc.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a car fire spread to nearby vegetation. County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said the fire was burning up hill at a slow rate of spread.

As of 5 p.m., Eliason said the fire had burned 30 acres and forward progress was stopped. At one point, the fire had potential to burn 50 acres, Eliason said.

No structures were damaged.

The California Highway Patrol enforced the closure of Highway 1 in the area of the fire. By 4:50 p.m., one lane was reopened allowing for one-way traffic.

