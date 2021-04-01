Crews clean up chemical spill that sparked structure fire in Goleta

Fire

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire involving chemicals in Goleta Thursday night.

The call came in around 7:07 p.m. at a business on the 6300 block of Lindmar Drive.

County Fire dispatched a full structure fire response which was quickly upgraded to include Santa Barbara city and county hazmat teams.

They said the fire was started when some chemicals became mixed, but was quickly knocked down by the building's firefighting systems and on-scene firefighters.

After the fire was out, hazmat teams discovered the hazardous chemicals may have contaminated water that was coming out of the building. Crews worked to dam up surrounding storm drains to prevent further spread of the water while they worked to clean up the chemicals.

Structure Fire with HazMat. 6325 Lindmar, Goleta. SBC on scene of S/F with associated HazMat Inc. #PateraInc. Multiple chemicals involved. HazMat teams en route. Fire out with contaminated water run off being diverted away from storm drain. No injuries. Cause under inv. C/T1908 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) April 2, 2021

No injuries have been reported. All businesses on Lindmar Drive from Robin Hill Road to La Patera Lane were evacuated.

It is unclear what chemicals are involved.

