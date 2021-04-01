Skip to Content
Crews clean up chemical spill that sparked structure fire in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire involving chemicals in Goleta Thursday night.

The call came in around 7:07 p.m. at a business on the 6300 block of Lindmar Drive.

County Fire dispatched a full structure fire response which was quickly upgraded to include Santa Barbara city and county hazmat teams.

They said the fire was started when some chemicals became mixed, but was quickly knocked down by the building's firefighting systems and on-scene firefighters.

After the fire was out, hazmat teams discovered the hazardous chemicals may have contaminated water that was coming out of the building. Crews worked to dam up surrounding storm drains to prevent further spread of the water while they worked to clean up the chemicals.

No injuries have been reported. All businesses on Lindmar Drive from Robin Hill Road to La Patera Lane were evacuated.

It is unclear what chemicals are involved.

Check back for updates.

