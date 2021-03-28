Skip to Content
Fire
Santa Maria firefighters extinguish early morning attic fire

Santa Maria Fire Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria firefighters responded to an attic fire that broke out in a home early Sunday morning.

Around 3:21 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 900 block of E. El Camino Street regarding a structure fire.

Upon arriving, firefighters reported seeing light smoke coming from a gable vent. After investigating, they found a smoldering fire burning in the attic above the kitchen of the home.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and stayed on scene for about two hours for salvage and overhaul operations.

The fire was determined to have been started by a faulty recessed light in the ceiling.

No injuries were reported.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

