Santa Barbara structure fire

A Santa Barbara home sustained an estimated $250,000 in fire damage.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A home in Santa Barbara took on significant damage from a fire early Monday morning.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department was called out for a possible electrical fire just before 6 a.m. on Peach Grove Lane, just off of Calle Real.

Multiple engines responded to find an active fire. A news release from the Santa Barbara Fire Department says live power lines fell during the incident and temporarily limited access to the structure until the hazard could be secured.

A ladder truck crew cut a hole in the roof to allow smoke to get out. Firefighters were then able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. Damages are estimated at approximately $250,000. The home next door also sustained fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department says now is a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detector. They recommend checking them when you change your clocks to and from daylight saving time.

