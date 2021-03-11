Skip to Content
Crews knock down fire at Guadalupe packing facility

GUADALUPE, Calif. - Santa Maria City firefighters assisted the Guadalupe Fire Department in knocking down a break room fire Thursday morning.

Crews said the fire started in a packing facility on the 4500 block W Main Street in Guadalupe.

It was knocked down by 5:20 a.m. Firefighters remained on scene to search for extensions.

There were no injuries reported. The cause is under investigation.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

