Crews knock down fire at Guadalupe packing facility

Fire

GUADALUPE, Calif. - Santa Maria City firefighters assisted the Guadalupe Fire Department in knocking down a break room fire Thursday morning.

Crews said the fire started in a packing facility on the 4500 block W Main Street in Guadalupe.

It was knocked down by 5:20 a.m. Firefighters remained on scene to search for extensions.

Truck 1, Engine 1, BC2 assisting Guadalupe Engine 81 with a fire in the break room at a packing facility 4500 block W Main. Fire is knocked down, crews checking for extension. No injuries. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/jwwHnmMh6D — Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) March 11, 2021

There were no injuries reported. The cause is under investigation.