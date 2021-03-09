Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 11:21 am

Small vegetation fire knocked down near HWY 101 in San Luis Obispo

slo vegetation california boulevard 2
San Luis Obispo City Fire Department
slo vegetation california boulevard 1
San Luis Obispo City Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters knocked down a small vegetation fire off California Boulevard near Highway 101 Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:48 a.m. across from the CHP building on California.

City Fire said it was about 15-by-15 feet upon arrival and quickly extinguished.

There were some traffic disruptions in the immediate area due to fire crews working alongside the roadway, however, all units have already been released from the incident.

The cause is under investigation.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content