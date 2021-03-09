Small vegetation fire knocked down near HWY 101 in San Luis Obispo

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters knocked down a small vegetation fire off California Boulevard near Highway 101 Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:48 a.m. across from the CHP building on California.

City Fire said it was about 15-by-15 feet upon arrival and quickly extinguished.

SLO City Fire quickly knocked down a small #VegetationFire near CHP on California. Crews are working near the roadway, please avoid the area possible. pic.twitter.com/YHy0WSXr7E — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) March 9, 2021

There were some traffic disruptions in the immediate area due to fire crews working alongside the roadway, however, all units have already been released from the incident.

The cause is under investigation.