Firefighters knock down RV fire in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters successfully knocked down a well-involved RV fire Monday afternoon.

The fire was called in around 12:07 p.m.

Crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Empleo Street where they found an RV with major burn damage to the front end.

All occupants were reportedly out of the vehicle and safe.

Residents were advised to avoid the immediate area if possible.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

