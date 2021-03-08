Firefighters knock down RV fire in San Luis Obispo

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters successfully knocked down a well-involved RV fire Monday afternoon.

The fire was called in around 12:07 p.m.

Crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Empleo Street where they found an RV with major burn damage to the front end.

All occupants were reportedly out of the vehicle and safe.

SLO City Fire is at scene of a #vehiclefire on Empleo. Fire is knocked down with an all clear on the primary search, all occupants are out of the vehicle. Crews are operating on the roadway, please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/9gvG5T8qSa — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) March 8, 2021

Residents were advised to avoid the immediate area if possible.