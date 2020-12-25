One injured in large structure fire at Goleta home

Fire

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a large blaze at a Goleta home early Christmas morning.

Crews received multiple reports of a structure fire around 3:02 a.m. and responded to the 7500 block of Durham Place.

While still en route, firefighters reported seeing heavy fire activity in the area. Upon arriving, they found a fully-involved attachment on the side of a home.

The flames were so large that they caught surrounding vegetation on fire as well.

Structure fire,7500 block of Durhamn Pl Goleta. #Durhaminc SBC on scene of a working fire. Heavy fire activity upon arrival. Fire has been knocked down. Under inv. Call newsline. C/T 0302 pic.twitter.com/t7prONn5YT — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) December 25, 2020

County Fire said crews immediately began an aggressive attack through the interior of the main house to keep the fire from spreading there while also attacking the exterior of the accessory unit.

One person was located with moderate injuries and was assessed at the scene. It is unclear if they were transported to the hospital.

Fortunately, crews successfully knocked down the fire while preventing it from entering the main house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.