Heavy winds pushing brush fire near Santa Paula

Fire

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - A fire in a river bottom is being aided by heavy winds near Santa Paula.

The fire was first reported around 12 p.m. in the riverbed near South Mountain Road.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the fire has burned more than five acres and is being pushed by strong winds. The whole of Ventura County is currently under a Red Flag Warning due to high-risk fire conditions.

Alert WildFIRE cameras show large plumes of smoke billowing from the fire.

Currently, structures are threatened but fire crews have established protection lines around the structures.

We have a news crew en route and will update this story as we learn more.