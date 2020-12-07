Fire burns two acres in Santa Maria riverbed

Fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire burning in a Santa Maria riverbed Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. north of Santa Maria off of Highway 101.

According to Cal Fire, the fire burned about two acres in grassy brush in the riverbed. No structures were threatened by the fire, Cal Fire said.

The riverbed is located near the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County line.

Around 11:45 a.m., fire crews were being released from the scene as the firefighters gained control of the blaze.