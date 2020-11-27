Santa Barbara County firefighters battle vegetation fire near Patterson Avenue offramp in Goleta

Fire

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters and CHP are at the scene of a vegetation fire near the Patterson Avenue freeway offramp in Goleta.

The fire was called in around 3:52 p.m. and is described as a homeless encampment fire between northbound Highway 101 and the 5400 block of Calle Real.

CHP reported that the fire was burning trees on the right side of the north freeway. Black smoke can be seen in the area.

Veg Fire, Hwy 101 NB between Patterson and Fairview. Goleta. SBC on scene with veg response. Fire between Calle Real and freeway. homeless enc. in the area. Traffic restrictions on 101. Under inv. No reports of structures damaged. Call Newsline. Call Newsline #realInc pic.twitter.com/rFgMH5cPcx — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) November 28, 2020

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was called to shut down the Patterson Avenue onramp as well as temporarily block the northbound 101 at Kellogg so fire engines could pass through.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No structures were damaged.

