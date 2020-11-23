SB County firefighters battle grass fire west of Orcutt, roads closed
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a grass fire that broke out west of Santa Maria and Orcutt Monday afternoon.
The fire was called in around 2:14 p.m. in the area of Black Road and Dutard Street.
County Fire said the grass fire is wind-driven and spreading at a moderate rate.
They are projecting it could reach up to 20 acres in size.
Investigators are on their way to the scene. No structures are threatened at this time.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is shutting down Black Road at Highway 1 and at Sandalwood Drive for the fire.
