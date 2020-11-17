Forward progress stopped of fire burning near Arroyo Grande

Fire

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire burning near Arroyo Grande Tuesday morning.

First reports of the fire came in just after 11 a.m. near Highway 1.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, the fire was burning uphill in heavy vegetation.

CHP called for traffic control to be put in place on Highway 1. Smoke was visible for miles, CHP said.

At around noon, Five Cities Fire Authority said forward progress of the fire was stopped and no structures were threatened. Power was shut down in the area for firefighter protection and residents were still being told to avoid the area.