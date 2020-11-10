Planned burn scheduled near Los Alamos this week

Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - If you see smoke in the air near Los Alamos this week, there's no need to worry.

Vegetation management will burn over 400 acres at the BarM Ranch, also known as Barham Ranch.

The burn is scheduled to begin Wednesday, depending on weather and air quality conditions.

These planned burns are done to reduce fuel loads and prevent the spread of wildfires.

To keep track of planned burns in your area, visit Santa Barbara County's Controlled Burn Map.