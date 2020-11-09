Small vegetation fire knocked down near Goleta

Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a small vegetation fire that broke out off Ellwood Ranch Road near Goleta.

The fire was reported around 7:13 p.m. Monday evening. Crews responded to the 1300 block of Ellwood Ranch in western Goleta Valley.

By 8:10 p.m., County Fire said the burn was about half-an-acre in size near some power lines. There were also multiple other small spot fires in the area. All were reportedly spreading at a slow rate.

VegetationFire - #Ellwood Fire - 1300 block Ellwood Ranch Road, Goleta. Ellwood IC reports approx 1/2 acre, plus additional small spot fires w slow rate of spread. Fire is near power lines. Can handle w assigned resources. C/T 7:14. Investigator en route — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 10, 2020

At 8:33 p.m., County Fire reported that the now one-acre fire was knocked down. No structures were threatened or damaged and crews remained on scene to mop up the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.