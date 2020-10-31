Multi-acre brush fire breaks out near Los Olivos, three structures threatened

Fire

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that broke out south of Los Olivos Saturday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 12:56 p.m. in the area of Ballard Canyon Road and Tapadero Road.

As of 1:21 p.m., the fire was about five to seven acres in size with a slow rate of spread.

By 1:44 p.m., crews said the fire had burned 15 to 20 acres with potential to reach 30 acres.

#Ballard Fire -UPDATE- Ballard IC reports no evacuations needed. Fire is approx 15-20 acres, with potential for 30 acres. Small area impacted. Fixed-wing beginning phos-chek drops in concert with copters making water drops. 2 dozers working flanks. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 31, 2020

Three structures are reportedly threatened by the burn, however, no evacuations are being called at this time.

Multiple engines responded to the scene. Two helicopters were also called to assist in the attack.

VegetationFire- #Ballard Fire. Ballard Cyn Rd & Tapadero Rd, near Los Olivos. Ballard IC reporting 5-7 acres in grass with slow rate of spread. At least one structure threatened. 2 copters and fixed-wing en route. pic.twitter.com/5AKaz0gTT7 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 31, 2020

A second alarm was called as teams work to protect threatened buildings. Two fixed-wing tankers were called to the scene for drops.

Ballard Canyon Road was closed near Tapadero Road around 1:23 p.m.

Crews are calling this the Ballard Fire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.