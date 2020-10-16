Firefighters knock down small vegetation fire near Old Town Goleta

Fire

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters made quick work of a small vegetation fire that sprang up near Old Town Goleta off Highway 217 on Friday.

According to County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, the fire was first called in around 3:15 p.m. It was located on Dearborn Place which runs parallel to the 217.

Two engines responded and quickly knocked down the small burn. All additional units were canceled.

Firefighters said no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.