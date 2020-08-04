Skip to Content
Firefighters knock down small brush fire in Gaviota

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Firefighters put out a fire near Highway 101 northbound Tuesday night.

It was about a half mile south of the Mariposa Reina off-ramp, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

It broke out around 9:15 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire burned about 1 acre on the north side of the freeway.

No structures were threatened and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

