Firefighters knock down small brush fire in Gaviota
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Firefighters put out a fire near Highway 101 northbound Tuesday night.
It was about a half mile south of the Mariposa Reina off-ramp, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
It broke out around 9:15 p.m.
Fire officials said the fire burned about 1 acre on the north side of the freeway.
No structures were threatened and there were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
