One-acre vegetation fire breaks out on Foxen Canyon Road east of Sisquoc

Fire

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County, Los Padres National Forest and CAL FIRE firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that broke out Sunday evening in Santa Maria.

The burn was reported around 4:06 p.m. on the 6000 block of Foxen Canyon Road near the Rancho Sisquoc Winery.

County Fire said the burn was called in by an airplane that saw smoke while flying overhead.

A full vegetation response was sent out. Upon arrival, the first arriving crews reported a one-acre fire burning in light grass with a moderate rate of spread.

A County air support vehicle made five to six drops to help mitigate the burn.

Forward progress of the fire was successfully stopped at one acre.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.