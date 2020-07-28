Skip to Content
Firefighters put out 2 fires burning below Cold Spring Bridge

firefighters below cold spring bridge
Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
LPNF firefighters put out roadside fires below Cold Spring Bridge

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters from the Los Padres National Forest were able to extinguish two fires that broke out below the Cold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge Tuesday.

The fires were reported around 12:15 p.m. on Stagecoach Road, in the shadow of the Coldspring bridge.

The fires burned on the roadside up the steep embankment.

Firefighters were able to put out the fires quickly and contain them to under a half-acre.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department was also heading to respond to the fire, but units were called off while responding.

The fire is under investigation.

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

