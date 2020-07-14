Vegetation fire near Buellton prompts HWY 101 lane closures

Fire

BUELLTON, Calif. - A vegetation fire that sparked north of Buellton Tuesday afternoon prompted lane closures of Highway 101.

The fire was first reported around 1:15 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway.

Smoke from the fire limited visibility which led to California Highway Patrol to request the closure of one of the southbound lanes. Southbound traffic was being diverted onto Highway 154.

Around 1:35 p.m., a hard closure of Highway 101 was requested after the fire jumped the roadway and the highway center divide caught fire.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Sheriff's Office and CHP responded to the scene.

At around 2:10 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire reported that forward progress of the fire was stopped. The fire was estimated to have burned about three acres.

Firefighters would remain on scene to mop up.

The southbound lane closure remained in effect as of 2:15 p.m. Caltrans was unable to provide an estimate for when it would reopen.

