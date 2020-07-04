Vegetation fire quickly contained near hospital at Fairview Street in San Luis Obispo

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters made quick work of a vegetation fire that broke out near Fairview Street in the city.

The fire was called in Saturday afternoon and was found burning just around the corner from French Hospital Medical Center.

Fortunately, the burn was caught early on and was able to be contained and extinguished by firefighters.

The cause of the vegetation fire is under investigation.

Fire crews remained on the scene to continue mopping up the area.