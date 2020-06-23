Evacuations to be lifted as firefighters complete containment of River Fire in Paso Robles

Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The River Fire burning in Paso Robles is now contained and the city hopes to have evacuation orders lifted by Tuesday afternoon,.

The fire broke out Monday evening in the Salinas Riverbed. The fire jumped across a roadway and spread into a residential neighborhood. Two homes were destroyed and several others were damaged.

Evacuations have been in place since the fire first began to rip its way through the town. Evacuation orders were in place for a number of neighborhoods spanning along South River Road. 98 households in the Navajo, Cheyenne, Shoshone, and Capital Hill neighborhoods were under evacuation orders.

The fast-moving fire burned about 15 acres Monday evening before firefighters were able to gain the upperhand. Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to assist the Paso Robles Fire Department.

River Fire as seen from above

Plumes of smoke fill the air in Paso Robles after a fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed

The City of Paso Robles said it hoped to have evacuations lifted by 3 p.m. Traffic in the area will likely be affected for a period of time while residents return home. Identification will be required to enter any areas where street closures are still in place.

For the latest updates, visit the city's website.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.