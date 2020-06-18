Firefighters extinguish storm drain fire in Santa Paula

Fire

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Ventura County firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a storm drain tunnel in Santa Paula Thursday evening.

The fire was called in around 6:14 p.m. at the 140 block of South Steckel Drive.

Multiple engines responded to the scene along with the USAR and HazMat personnel.

The fire was reported as knocked down just before 8 p.m. Firefighters then worked to overhaul the storm drain tunnel.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department did say the fire started near a homeless encampment in the area.