Ventura County firefighters tackle vegetation fire south of Santa Paula

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Ventura County firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that broke out in the river bottom south of Santa Paula Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters report the blaze has reached about 1 acre in size.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Firefighters from Ventura County and the City of Ventura attacked the fire from the ground with multiple engines while a helicopter made water drops from above.

VC Fire reports crews are making progress on the fire and hose lines are being placed around the perimeter of the burn.

As of 2:40 p.m., firefighters report forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

Fire crews remained on scene to mop up the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

