Ventura County firefighters tackle vegetation fire south of Santa Paula
SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Ventura County firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that broke out in the river bottom south of Santa Paula Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters report the blaze has reached about 1 acre in size.
No structures are threatened at this time.
Firefighters from Ventura County and the City of Ventura attacked the fire from the ground with multiple engines while a helicopter made water drops from above.
VC Fire reports crews are making progress on the fire and hose lines are being placed around the perimeter of the burn.
As of 2:40 p.m., firefighters report forward progress of the fire had been stopped.
Fire crews remained on scene to mop up the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
