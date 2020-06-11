Soda Fire now 100% contained

Fire

CALIFORNIA VALLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE in San Luis Obispo County reported that the Soda Fire is 100% contained as of 8:23 p.m. Thursday evening.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and was located at the 11500 block Highway 58 and Soda Lake Road in the California Valley.

Around 3 p.m., the fire reportedly split across both sides of Hwy 58. One of the fire was reportedly burning about 4 acres and threatened multiple structures.

Firefighters report the Soda Fire has burned about 1,672 acres since then.

Investigators said Thursday afternoon that the fire was started when a trailer lost a tire while it was being pulled down Highway 58 near Soda Lake Road.

Neither of the solar plants in the area were damaged however CAL FIRE said several out buildings were destroyed in the blaze.