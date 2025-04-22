Personal and Government Habits Continue to Change on the 55th anniversary of Earth Day

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - 55 years after the first Earth Day, changes continue to take place for governments and citizens in many areas of the world, but it started in the Santa Barbara area with a tragedy.

The 1969 offshore oil blowout from Platform A off the Santa Barbara-Summerland coast was the key event to start the Earth Day movement with the help of Congressional leaders a year later.

Since the first Earth Day in 1970 there have been major strides in air and land ecology.

These days it is common to see solar panels in parking lots and schools, charging stations for electric vehicles, e-bikes next to those with pedal power, community cleanups, recycling and countless environmentally related non-profit groups.

On Saturday and Sunday Santa Barbara will hold its Earth Day events at Alameda Park with numerous demonstrations, earth-friendly vendors, awards and forward-looking information. There will also be a green-car display.

In Goleta, the city's sustainability department has recently opened a public charging station at City Hall and it also offers has reusable utensils and cups that are given out at community outreach events.

Many events throughout the year including the California Avocado Festival in Carpinteria have been able to collect and sort waste on-site, and it is a zero-waste event.

For more information go to: Goleta Sustainabilty, Santa Barbara Sustainability, Carpinteria Sustainability

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)