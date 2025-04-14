Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History nominated for Best Butterfly Garden in the nation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History's annual exhibit, Butterflies Alive!, has been nominated by USA TODAY 10BEST for the nation's Best Butterfly Garden.

The museum's butterfly exhibit has been a beloved tradition since it first launched in 2001. Construction of the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion in 2018 gave the exhibit a permanent home that holds around 1,000 butterflies every year.

The Pavilion's greenhouse-like structure provides plenty of sun for the basking butterflies and growing nectar plants. Every year, guests enjoy the immersive experience where they get close interactions with the butterflies, and learn about the science behind the over two dozen beautiful tropical species and the exhibit.

The voting period for Best Butterfly Garden runs before the Museum’s exhibit reopens for the summer on May 24th, the public can vote for one nominee per category, per calendar day starting April 14th–May 12th, 2025.

The Butterflies Alive! exhibit will open to public this summer from May 24th to September 1st, 2025.