PG&E prepares for wind and rain in San Luis Obispo

Jarrod Zinn
today at 12:38 pm
Published 12:57 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - It's not the warmest day the Central Coast has ever seen – The clouds have rolled in, the skies are dark, windshields are beginning to see the water droplets, and there's a lot of wind.

Local PG&E officials have issued alerts and sent out their workforce to anticipate circumstances that could lead to outages, or worse.

For now, the main concern is not just the rain, but the wind.

Over time, especially through long spells of dry, hot weather like we've had recently sedimentary buildup on the power boxes, transformers, and cabling on phone poles all around us everywhere. It can create unfavorable circumstances when multiple conditions arise such as high winds as well as rain.

The company wishes to assure the public that staffing has been scheduled accordingly and multiple contingencies are being taken into account.

